Mental Telehealth Services Available During Coronavirus Outbreak
(Alpha Media file photo)
Child & Family Services of Saginaw is reminding residents counseling services and mental health treatment is still available through telehealth appointments.
A public health crisis like the coronavirus can cause uncertainty and stress. Child and Family Services have worked to ensure the Counseling Center, Employee Wellness Center and Sexual Assault Center have shifted all therapy visits to telehealth appointments via phone or video counseling.
The organization provides nearly 1,000 counseling sessions a month to individuals in the community. They help clients improve relationships, gain insight, increase coping skills, promote personal growth, cope with stress and more. Social distancing and isolation necessary to stop the spread of the virus can also increase feelings of loneliness and need for support.
To access services, call (989) 790-7500or e-mail intake@cfs-saginaw.org.