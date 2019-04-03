Measles Case Suspected in Davison School

A suspected case of the measles has shown up in a Genesee County school. Officials at Davison Community Schools informed parents a student at Siple Elementary School may have contracted the disease, though it hasn’t been confirmed. Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine preventable disease. It can be spread through direct contact or through the air. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth, and a rash that is red, raised and blotchy. It usually starts on face, which then spreads to the torso, arms and legs.

School officials and the Genesee County Health Department are conducting a cleaning of the school and the student’s bus. 34 cases of measles have been confirmed so far this year in the metro Detroit area, and has been traced back to a person visiting from Israel.