McLaren Walk-In Clinic Opens in Bad Axe

Michael Percha
Sep 21, 2021 @ 8:29am
McLaren has opened a new Care Now center in Bad Axe in partnership with Walgreens.

Located at the Walgreens on Van Dyke Rd., the clinic is a one-stop shop where patients can receive walk-in care, lab testing and pharmacy services. The clinic provides treatment for minor illnesses, injuries, wellness physicals, health screenings and vaccinations. The on-site lab also provides a wide variety of lab tests, including a rapid PCR COVID test.

The Care Now clinic is the 11th McLaren location opened this year. Patients can walk in or schedule an appointment at mclaren.org/carenow.

