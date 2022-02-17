McLaren Hospitals Relax Visitor Restrictions

As COVID-19 cases decline, visitor restrictions are being relaxed at more hospitals. Starting Feb.18, McLaren Caro Region and McLaren Thumb Region will allow one healthy visitor per patient per day. Exceptions include pediatric patients, who are allowed two visitors. Obstetrics patients in active labor are allowed a birth coach, plus one visitor. Pastoral care visits are permitted and do not count towards the allowed number of visitors. Other exceptions are made in cases of imminent death or certain other circumstances.
“Patients need the support from loved ones, we understand visitors play a large role in the healing process of our patients,” said Connie Koutouzos, President and CEO of McLaren Caro Region and McLaren Thumb Region. “We have consistently been assessing the appropriate response as we monitor COVID within our communities. Our standard has remained to always do the best for our patients and provide them with a safe healing environment. We thank the community for their continued support and patience as we have made adjustments to our policy throughout the pandemic, we look forward to incrementally welcoming visitors again.”
All visitors are required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and must wear a mask at all times. For the latest information, visit the hospital websites: http://www.mclaren.org/ThumbRegion or http://www.mclaren.org/CaroRegion