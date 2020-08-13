McLaren Bay Region Announces Updated Restrictions to Visitor Policy
WSGW file photo
McLaren Bay Region released the following statement on Thurday, August 13, 2020:
BAY CITY, MICH – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally, McLaren Bay Region has made the decision to update their visitation policy. Effective 7 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, only visitors deemed “necessary” will be permitted at their main campus located at 1900 Columbus Ave., Bay City.
Visitors will be deemed “necessary” and may be allowed if they meet one of the following criteria:
- They are a designated family birth partner
- A visitor who is a guardian/power of attorney for a patient
- A visitor who is a family member, here to see a patient during imminent death, under direct care of the facility
- Exigent circumstances (to be determined on a case-by case basis)
Any patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, or who is on droplet precautions awaiting test results, will not be able to have visitors (even if they meet the requirements for a “necessary” visitor) unless an exception is approved by hospital administration.
“Our top priority is to keep our patients and staff safe. We understand that it is difficult for our patients to not have visitors during their hospital stay. We did not come to this decision lightly,” said Clarence Sevillian, President and CEO at McLaren Bay Region. “Any visitor deemed ‘unnecessary’ will be allowed to communicate with the patient through a number of different methods including FaceTime, Zoom, or other appropriate method.”
As their visitation policy changes, McLaren Bay Region will continue to keep patients and the community informed through their website, mclaren.org/BayRegion
and well as on their social media platforms.