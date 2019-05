Michigan State Police are looking for a man suspected of killing a woman at a party in Bridgeport Township on April 28. Troopers say Shaquielle Harris and Leea Jamerson were together at the party, when Jamerson was shot and killed. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts. If you know where Harris is, please call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).