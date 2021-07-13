Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Huron County

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Huron County.
64-year-old Steven Tageson of Port Hope was heading west on Lincoln Rd. east of Schock Rd. in Sand Beach Township around 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 12 when police say he lost control of his 2002 Ford Expedition, which rolled at least once before coming to a rest. A passing motorist stopped at the scene and discovered Tageson partially ejected from the vehicle, deceased. Tageson was not wearing a seat belt.
Police were assisted at the scene by the Harbor Beach Fire Department, Harbor Beach Police, the Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Eastern Huron Ambulance Service.