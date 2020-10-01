      Weather Alert

Man Dies in Osceola County Crash

Ann Williams
Oct 1, 2020 @ 8:49am
A 75-year-old man from Evart is dead after a two-vehicle crash on US-10 near Industrial Drive in Evart Township. It happened about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 30.

State Police from the Mt. Pleasant post say the victim, Vernon Deuel, was driving a pickup truck west on US-10 when he lost control and hit an eastbound semi-cargo truck head-on. Deuel was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his truck and the driver of the semi-tractor were taken to Reed City Spectrum Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators think poor road conditions caused by the weather and equipment issues on the pickup were factors in the crash.

