Man Dies in Midland Construction Accident
(Alpha Media file photo)
Midland Police are investigating a fatal construction accident. Officers were sent to the area of Eastlawn Drive and Cleveland Street about 2:30 Thursday afternoon, along with Mid-Michigan EMS and the Midland Fire Department, where they found a man trapped under a piece of construction equipment. He died at the scene.
Eastlawn Drive from and S. Saginaw Rd. to Jefferson were closed for some time. No other information about the victim or the
work he was doing was immediately released.