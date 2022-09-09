WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash

By Ann Williams
September 9, 2022 7:01PM EDT
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd.  and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.

Another crash occurred when a third vehicle heading south on Mackinaw saw the Terrain approaching and veered to avoid a collision. That vehicle went into a ditch on the opposite side of the road as the Terrain. The third driver also was also not injured.

