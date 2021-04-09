Man Attacked with Machete in Flint
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police in Flint are looking for a suspect in a machete attack on Thursday, April 8.
The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. at Riverbank Park. Police found 61-year-old Albert Walworth stabbed and cut several times. Walworth is homeless. He was taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.
The suspect is described as a white male, about six feet tall with a thin build and curly hair. Police say the suspect might be homeless also. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-JAIL.