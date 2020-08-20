“Lock-It Up” Campagin Launches for Medical Marijuana Safety
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The Saginaw County Health Department is launching the “Lock-It Up” Campaign, thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. It’s a multi-media educational effort aimed at informing county residents on the safest use, storage, and handling of medical marijuana.
As part of the grant-funded campaign, the health department will be distributing 1,000 lockboxes for safe storage and handling, along with educational materials to ensure medical marijuana stays out of the hands of children.
The lockboxes are free and can be picked up at the Saginaw County Health Department on N. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw. Due to COVID-19 building restrictions, appointments are required. They can be made online at https://www.picktime.com/MedicalMarijuanaLockBag, or by calling (989) 758-3825, option 4.