“Lock It or Lose It” Program Kicks Off in Saginaw Township

An annual partnership between Saginaw Bay Underwriters, Frankenmuth Insurance and the Saginaw Township Police Department known as the “Lock It or Lose It” campaign starts Wednesday. It’s aimed at reducing thefts from parked vehicles. “Lock It or Lose It” promotes three simple tips: remove valuables from vehicles, make sure vehicles are locked and report any suspicious activity.
“Our three tips are definitely proving effective,” said Sergeant Chris Fredenburg of the Saginaw Township Police Crime Prevention Unit. “The stats for 2021 exceed all expectations I had when we started this effort.”
The campaign has been very successful since it started in 2011. Thefts from vehicles in Saginaw Township were at the lowest level ever recorded in 2021, with only 69 incidents reported.
“We’re very proud of the program’s success,” said Saginaw Township Police Chief Scott Malace. “Before ‘Lock It or Lose It’ began in 2010, the township averaged 220 larcenies from vehicles per year. That average is now below 120 per year.”
Program sponsors are similarly excited about “Lock It or Lose It.”
“SBU looks forward to the kickoff each year,” said SBU President/CEO Peter Ewend. “This initiative has proven so simple and effective in making our community safer.”
“Frankenmuth Insurance was founded on the philosophy of neighbor helping neighbor, and we are pleased to continue supporting a program that keeps our communities safe,” said Frankenmuth Insurance Marketing Director Marcia Merando. “
We are very excited about the momentum ‘Lock It or Lose It’ has built!” said Sergeant Fredenburg. “The numbers are a testament to the program and the partnership between our department, sponsors, and community.”