      Breaking News
First Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Midland County

Local Effort Launches to Collect Medical Supplies for COVID-19 Response

Ann Williams
Mar 20, 2020 @ 4:21pm
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

At the request of the regional health departments, THRIVE (Transforming Health Regionally in a Vibrant Economy), a co-led initiative between the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance (MiHIA) and the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance (GLBRA) are coordinating an effort to address supply shortages for the COVID-19 response that regional health systems may be experiencing.

In line with President Trump’s call for various industries to donate what they’re able to provide in the way of N-95 respirators and other supplies, Saginaw Future is assisting the organizations by helping to alert those who may be in a position to help. There is a form to fill out if you have materials to donate. Find it at this link:

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egzekjr7k808pkwi/a0116k80ljvis/questions

The following items are needed:

  • N-95 Masks
  • Hand Sanitizer (>60% alcohol)
  • Disinfectant Wipes (>60% alcohol)
  • High Efficiency Air Filter
  • Gloves
  • Goggles
  • Clear Face Shields
  • Clear Safety Glasses
  • Surgical Gowns
  • M4 Red Top Tubes
  • Dacron Swabs (for sample collection)

Businesses can drop off materials at SVSU starting Monday from 9 to 5.

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News