“Little Free Library” Opens in SVRC Marketplace
source: SVSU
Saginaw Valley State University students and staff have brought a book exchange program to a downtown Saginaw destination. The group has unveiled the “Little Free Library” book-sharing box at Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace.
The library box resembles a bird house with a window, and features space where patrons can both leave and take books at no cost. The program will be run by the SVSU Saginaw Community Writing Center, which is operated by the same staff and students that oversee the university’s Bay Community Writing Center. A Little Free Library box opened in Bay City’s Wenonah Park in April, 2019.
For more information about Little Free Library, visit: littlefreelibrary.org.