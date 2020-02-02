      Weather Alert

“Little Free Library” Opens in SVRC Marketplace

Ann Williams
Feb 2, 2020 @ 6:17am
source: SVSU

Saginaw Valley State University students and staff  have brought a book exchange program to a downtown Saginaw destination. The group  has unveiled the “Little Free Library” book-sharing box at Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace.

The library box resembles a bird house with a window, and features space where patrons can both leave and take books at no cost. The program will be run by the SVSU Saginaw Community Writing Center, which is operated by the same staff and students that oversee the university’s Bay Community Writing Center. A Little Free Library box opened in Bay City’s Wenonah Park in April, 2019.

For more information about Little Free Library, visit: littlefreelibrary.org.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Detroit Red Wings
Sports News