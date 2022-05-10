Leapfrog Group Releases Spring Hospital Safety Grades

The Leapfrog Group is out with its spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country, based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
In the Great Lakes Bay Region, both Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and MyMichigan Health Midland received an “A” grade. McLaren Bay Region in Bay City’s grade was a “B,” while Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw received a “C”. In the Flint area, Ascenion Genesys Hospital got an “A” grade, McLaren Flint received a “C” and Hurley Medical Center earned a “D.”
Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. You can see Leapfrog’s full report at: www.hospitalsafetygrade.org