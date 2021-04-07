      Weather Alert

Kawkawlin Township Man Arraigned on Child Porn Charges

Michael Percha
Apr 7, 2021 @ 9:16am

A Kawkawlin Township man is charged with possession of child pornography.

Following an investigation, the state police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 54-year-old Daniel Burger. Digital evidence was seized from his home, leading to charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. He was arraigned Monday, April 5 in 74th District Court.

Police ask anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation to report it to missingkids.org/cybertipline.

