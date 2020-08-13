Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm Has a Message for COVID-19
(source: Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Farm)
A local pumpkin farm is grabbing attention with its famous corn maze.
Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm just outside of Saginaw on Portsmouth Rd. has developed its traditional corn maze with a twist. From the sky, letters cut into the maze spell out COVID Go Away.
While the message is lighthearted, the farm is taking the illness seriously. Several events like the car show and craft show have been cancelled this year, as have school tours and several group activities. Staff at the farm are asking all visitors to practice safe social distancing and to wear masks indoors and in crowded areas.
The farm opens to the public September 12 and will remain open until October 31. Parking and admission are free.