Isabella County Shooting Wounds CMU Students
(Alpha Media file photo)
Two Central Michigan University students were wounded by gunfire after a fight at a party early Saturday, April 24.
Police at the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Deerfield Village Apartments in Union Township around 1:00 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Witnesses say a fight broke out and a person grabbed a handgun from a vehicle and fired into the apartment. CMU senior 23-year-old Tyler Bunting and 20-year-old Jonathan Keller, a CMU football quarterback, were struck by gunfire. Bunting was taken to a Midland hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. Keller had to be flown to a Flint hospital. He was listed in critical condition but has been upgraded to serious condition.
No arrests have been made. Please call the sheriff’s department if you have any information about the shooting.