Iosco County Man In Jail for Kidnapping, Rape and Torture Charges

An Iosco County man is charged with multiple felonies for allegedly kidnapping, raping and torturing a woman at his home.

Police say 34-year-old Richard Shears kidnapped a 33-year-old woman and held her captive in his Oscoda Township home with a large chain around her ankle. The woman told police Shears assaulted her with several weapons and raped her.

The investigation began after a witness reported Shears to police on January 7. Police say the two had an on again off again relationship prior to the incident.

Shears is charged with first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, torture, assault with intent to murder, aggravated domestic violence and several others. He faces life in prison if convicted.