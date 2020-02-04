Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Huron County
(Alpha Media file photo)
Two separate traffic stops in Huron County Monday, February 3 led to the arrest of 10 illegal immigrants.
Police in Bad Axe conducted the first stop around 5:30 a.m. in the area of E. Huron Ave. and S. Hanselman St. All six of the vehicle’s occupants were identified as undocumented immigrants and were taken to the Huron County Jail.
U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted the second stop during their investigation into the matter on Outer Dr. around 8:30 a.m., arresting another four people. Each of the immigrants were taken to a facility in Detroit where they await deportation. Their countries of origin were not identified.