Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Indecent Exposure
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A Huron County sheriff’s deputy has been arraigned after being accused of exposing himself multiple times to a Port Austin woman. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the that Patrick O’Brien has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent exposure, a two-year high court misdemeanor, following an investigation by the Michigan State Police and review of the case by the Attorney General’s office.
Nessel’s office said the charges stem from incidents that took place between July 26 and 27 in Port Austin, when O’Brien allegedly exposed himself multiple times intentionally and masturbated in an area visible to the public through a window of his home. He was off duty at the times of the reported incidents.
O’Brien has been placed on administrative leave from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The Huron County prosecutor recused himself due to a conflict of interest, so State Police presented their report to the Attorney General’s office, which reviewed the case and authorized the charges. O’Brien was arraigned Thursday in Huron County. His preliminary exam is scheduled for September 11.