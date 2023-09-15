Huron County Man Charged for Exposing Himself to Teen Girls

A 76-year-old from Huron County has been charged with indecent exposure after an incident that occurred on July 5.

According to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson, an investigation was launched after reports of an elderly man exposing himself to teenage girls at the Oak Beach County Park in Lake Township. Bruce macDonald was charged in connection with the incident and was arraigned in Huron County District Court this month. MacDonald was released on a personal recognizance bond with certain restrictions, such as not being permitted to be around anyone under 18.

The sheriff’s office says MacDonald is already on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry after being convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct in 2007.