Historical Society Wants to Chronicle Your COVID-19 Stories
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Midland County Historical Society is documenting the stories of individuals of people who’ve experienced the impacts COVID-19 illness first hand.
As many have already stated, this is an unprecedented time in human history. The historical society is requesting the accounts of people from all walks of life who’ve been affected in some way by the disease. This includes people working on the front lines, those who are unemployed due to the Stay Home order and more.
Anyone wanting to submit their stories are advised to begin keeping a journal with your thoughts and feelings about your experiences. Photographs of current events are welcome.
For more information, contact Jake Huss at huss@midlandcenter.org.