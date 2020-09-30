Historic Barney’s Bakery To Reopen in Bay City
Jarrid Weighman holds a banner announcing the reopening. (source: Barney's BakeHouse Bakery)
An historic bakery in Bay City is getting a new life thanks to two young entrepreneurs. The former Barney’s Bakery at 421 S. VanBuren in Bay City closed in late May, but will be reopening under the name Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery.
Sierra King, whose family owns the camping company Outdoor Adventures, purchased the building, and will mass produce her specialty cookies there. They’ll be sold at the nine Outdoor Adventures properties across the state and others in Ohio and New York.
“Our campers are going to love that we’ll also have the old school, silver Airstream trailers at our resorts to serve my signature cookies and also other specialty items like ice cream and coffee,” said Sierra.
The bakery’s new name combines the familiar name of the former business with the name of Jarrid Weighman’s former on-demand home bakery BakeHouse Bakery. Weighman, who’s from Saginaw, is partnering with King at the location and will sell some favorites of the former Barney’s like donuts and bread. Weighman will also bake and sell his signature specialty items including cut-out cookies with buttercream frosting, cheesecakes, quiche and more.
“I look forward to using all of my equipment in the new location to help you celebrate life’s sweetest moments with custom sweet treats,” said Weighman.
The Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery Grand Opening date has not been finalized, but the business does have a Facebook page, where they’ll give updates: https://www.facebook.com/BakeHouse-Bakery-2388581718035499