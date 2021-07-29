High Bacteria Levels Close Two Beaches

Two mid-Michigan beaches are closed because of high bacteria levels.
Health officials have closed Caseville County Park in Huron County and Signing Bridge Beach in Arenac County. Both beaches were found to have elevated levels of harmful bacteria after water samples were collected and tested. The levels exceed Michigan Department of Health and Human Services water quality standards. Full body contact activities for people and pets are prohibited at this time. Those beaches will reopen once bacteria levels are determined to be at safe levels.
Erosion has also caused the closure of a park in Midland County. The Wixom Waters Park was closed due to runoff and erosion following heavy rains which flowed into the Wixom Lake basin in Edenville Township. It isn’t known when the park will reopen.