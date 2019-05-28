Heavy Rains Flood Saginaw, Tuscola Counties

Weekend rains have caused quite a mess in Saginaw and Tuscola counties.

Communities like Vassar and Frankenmuth, which were the hardest hit, received more than four inches of rain in a short period of time, beginning late Friday, May 24. Rains flooded streets in Birch Run and many smaller communities in the area and the Saginaw and Cass rivers both flooded their banks. Main Street in Birch run became impassable to vehicles, though people in watercraft could be seen navigating the road.

In a Tuscola County campground, around a thousand campers were stranded Saturday due to water over the only road leading in and out of the site, though it had dried up by Sunday. Tuscola County road crews have repaired about half of the 25 or so roads washed out from the flooding, though they say it will be another few days before all the roads are open again.