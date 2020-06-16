Hazardous Waste Collection Postponed in Midland County
(Alpha media file photo)
Midland has delayed collection of hazardous waste which was scheduled for Wednesday, June 17.
Instead, the collection will resume June 21 and will continue as planned for August 11 and October 29. On these dates, at no charge, Midland County residents can visit the county landfill to get rid of household items considered hazardous like chemicals, oil-based paints and stains, pesticides, insecticides, cleaning products, certain auto products, and mercury.
There is no cost to participate and collection is open to all residents of the county.
To dispose of unused or outdated medications, visit the Dump Your Drugs drop-off in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center during normal business hours. Residents must schedule an appointment with the Midland County Health Department at (989) 832-6681 or here in advance of the collection dates to take advantage of this service. Be prepared to indicate the type and amount of materials you would like drop off.
Only residents with appointments will be allowed to drop off materials. Electronic items such as cell phones, computers, printers, cords, wires, and batteries of all types are accepted daily at Midland Recyclers at 4305 East Ashman, located at the landfill entrance.