Groundbreaking Held for United Financial Credit Union in Bay County
source: United Financial Credit Union
United Financial Credit Union, broke ground at their new location on Thursday, October 8 at 6354 Westside Saginaw Road in Frankenlust Township. The one level, 3,500 square foot building is expected be completed in the Spring of 2021. United Financial Credit Union is working with TSSF Architects, Inc. and Serenus Johnson Construction on the project.
United Financial officials said the office will feature some of the newest technology in member service delivery. The one story full service branch will be able to process new accounts, mortgages, consumer loans, insurance products and wealth management services for personal or business members. The lobby will feature a teller pod for one-on-one personal attention, along with three private member offices. The nontraditional standalone drive thru will feature Live Personal Tellers that are open expanded hours; Monday –Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00.p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00.p.m. for member transactions. They can also be used as a 24 Hour ATM.
Visit their website at www.unitedfinancialcu.org to learn more about the Credit Union.