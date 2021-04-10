Ground Broken for Garber Courts Renovation in Saginaw
source: City of Saginaw
Officials including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at Garber Courts for a major renovation of the facility . The Urban Tennis Foundation and Friends of Garber Courts are coordinating the project, which will feature eight tennis and eight pickleball courts along with a classroom building for youth education and training.
The project is being funded through local foundations, businesses, contractors and individuals throughout the community.