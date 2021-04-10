      Weather Alert

Ground Broken for Garber Courts Renovation in Saginaw

Ann Williams
Apr 9, 2021 @ 8:24pm
source: City of Saginaw

Officials including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore took part in a  groundbreaking ceremony Friday at Garber Courts for a major renovation of the facility . The Urban Tennis Foundation and Friends of Garber Courts are coordinating the project, which will feature eight tennis and eight pickleball courts along with a classroom building for youth education and training.

The project is being funded through local foundations, businesses, contractors and individuals throughout the community.

