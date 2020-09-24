“Great Mural Project Paint-A-Thon” Happening Saturday in Saginaw
Butterfly mural in Asheville, NC, by Sound Mind Creative. Photo by Justin Mitchell. (source: Asphalt Art-Bloomberg Philanthropies)
The public is invited to join the Great Mural Project and the City of Saginaw on Saturday, September 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for the “Great Mural Project Paint-A-Thon” Event, along the intersections of Court Street between Michigan and Fordney Avenue. The project will enhance the three intersections along Court Street with colorful asphalt paintings in the intersections and crosswalks. Seven local artists will be creating the three asphalt mural designs throughout the day.
The seven artists have collaborated closely over the last month with a diverse committee of local leaders to create asphalt art that celebrates the diversity in the Saginaw community. The team of talented artists includes Lark Allen, Nyesha Clark-Young, Stephan Hargash, Geoffrey Pelkey, Laura Mettam, Jesse Schmidt, and Tristan Zamora. The public is invited to join the artists to help create a portion of the murals. Everyone is invited to come out and watch the asphalt transformation, listen to live music, and enjoy a delicious meal from local restaurants. Local musicians will be performing throughout the day, including Joe Bonham, BADLND, The Fireside Wake, and DJ Daniel McCall. Several local restaurants in Old Town will be providing free samples for a limited time throughout the day. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented and face masks are required when inside local businesses.
The Paint-A-Thon Event is made possible through the funding received from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative Grant. The $25,000 grant was awarded to the Great Mural Project in July of 2020. Through this grant and the art it creates, the group hopes to remake Saginaw streets, improve public safety, inspire people, attract visitors, and enhance the quality of life for residents. Funding was also provided to the Great Mural Project through a grant received from the Downtown Development Authority. Together, both grants have helped to support 30 local artists for their creative skills in visual arts, musical performance, and culinary arts. All the artists involved recognize the importance of this project and what it signifies for the Saginaw community.
The city will be closing Court Street from 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 28 to provide adequate time to complete the murals and to allow the paint to dry. Detour routes will be provided.
To learn how you can get involved with the Great Mural Project, visit https://www.greatmuralproject.com/
For additional information about the Asphalt Art Initiative, visit Asphalt Art Initiative.