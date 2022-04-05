Weather Alert
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers to Raze Former Church Building
Ann Williams
Apr 5, 2022 @ 2:24pm
The former First Baptist Church building before being purchased by Great Lakes Bay Health Centers (source: Saginaw Genealogical Society)
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers has announced plans to tear down a former church building it owns in downtown Saginaw. The organization bought the former First Baptist Church building at 322 N. Jefferson in 2008, with plans to renovate it, which proved difficult. Attempts to sell the building never panned out, and they say it’s now beyond repair and considered potential danger to the community, with a buckling foundation and a failing roof.
source: GLBHC
“As current custodians of this space, we feel the need to remove this building which is dangerous due to debris falling onto the street. To fulfill our vision of changing lives because we care, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers will transform the lot into a beautiful green space which can promote mental and physical health, psychological relaxation, stress alleviation, and support physical activity.” said Dr. Brenda Coughlin, President and CEO.
source: GLBHC
The demolition is expected to start later this month. Plans call for the green space to incorporate remnants from the building to commemorate downtown Saginaw history. Those interested in salvaged items from the former First Baptist Church can contact Dore & Associates at this email address:
[email protected]
source: GLBHC
Sports News
