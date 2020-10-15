Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Announces Changes in Daily COVID Testing
source: SVSU
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers offers easy drive-through COVID-19 testing and is making some improvements to its downtown Saginaw site. It’s being moved temporarily to the Cumberland location at 1417 Cumberland, across the street from the post office branch. Testing will be conducted there starting on October 22. The new hours at that site will be 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You’ll need your ID and insurance card, although insurance is not required to get a test. The test uses a shorter nasal swab in both nostrils. Results are available in 2 to 3 days.
A popup COVID testing event is being held on Saturday, October 24, at the Great Lakes Bay Health Center’s Davenport facility, at 3023 Davenport in Saginaw. It’s open to the public and will include drive-through and walk-up testing under a tent. HIV testing will also be available, along with information on Substance Use Disorder treatment options and Behavioral Health services.
There are no changes at Great Lakes Bay Health Center sites in Bay City and Bad Axe, which also offer COVID-19 testing.