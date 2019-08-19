Governor Holds Agriculture Roundtable in Munger
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during her visit to Everbest Organics in Munger (photo by Ann Williams)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a roundtable discussion with Great Lakes Bay Region farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture industry Monday at Everbest Organics in Munger. She spoke to them about her push to fix Michigan roads and other infrastructure, asking them to urge their legislators to pass the budget she introduced more than five months ago before the deadline of September 20.
Whitmer took questions after her presentation addressing the tough year farmers have had due to adverse weather and trade policy in Washington. She said she has sent a letter to US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and signed a $15 million bill to help farmers obtain low-interest loans.
Excessive rain early in the growing season delayed planting for many growers. Five Michigan counties were declared federal disaster areas because of agricultural losses this year.