Governor Creates Task Forces on Coronavirus
source: Centers for Disease Control
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday the creation of four task forces to combat the spread of coronavirus and assess the impact it may have on Michiganders’ day-to-day lives. The task forces include:
1. The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, covering all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities;
2. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, covering the provision of medical and human services, including protecting the healthcare workforce;
3. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education,covering K-12 public schools and universities and colleges; and
4. The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, covering general economic impact, workforce, supply chain, business continuity, and related issues.
The task forces will include key state government agencies, who will work closely with the appropriate community and non-governmental stakeholders.
“While there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan yet, we must recognize that this virus has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of our lives,” said Governor Whitmer. “From our public schools, colleges, and universities to our businesses and hospitals, we must harness all of the resources we have to ensure we can prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep Michiganders safe. This is a strong, smart team that will make protecting our public health their number one priority and work closely with me to protect the people of our state.”
On February 3, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services activated the Community Health Emergency Coordination Center, and they have been working with local health departments, health systems, and medical providers to make sure appropriate screening and preparations for COVID-19 are being made. On Friday, February 28 Governor Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center to maximize coordination with state, local and federal agencies, as well as private partners, and to help prevent the spread of the disease.
There are at least 10 states reporting cases of the disease, with at least 2 deaths. Person-to-person spread of the virus has occurred in the U.S., with some of those occurring in people with no travel history and no known source of exposure. Michigan currently has no known cases of the disease.