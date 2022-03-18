Government Sues Flint Neurological Centre Over ADA Violations

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan has filed a lawsuit against Flint Neurological Centre P.C., for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to accommodate deaf or hard of hearing patients with services such as sign language interpreters.
The complaint alleges that Flint Neurological Centre has a long history of not adequately serving the deaf and hard of hearing, including a previous investigation by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, and complaints involving five patients. Title III of the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities by public accommodations, such as the professional office of health care provider. Public accommodations must allow people with disabilities the full and equal enjoyment of their goods, services, and facilities.