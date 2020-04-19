GMCA Receives Power Up Funding Support
(Alpha Media file photo)
Greater Michigan Construction Academy has received a $3,798 grant from the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance and MiSTEM to support the academy’s Power Up: It’s a Mother-Daughter Thing program.
The program is to educate young women on careers in the construction industry, engage girls with women and employers in the construction industry and encourage young women to explore the industry through hands-on activities and learn more about the educational resources. Power Up uses innovative solutions to create partnerships at all levels and works diligently at removing barriers that have prohibited the development of a diversified and strong workforce for the construction industry.
Female students in grades 6-12 and their parent or guardian will spend the evening participating in hands-on activities, hearing from speakers and exploring career opportunities in the industry.
The event date will be announced later this summer.