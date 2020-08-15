      Weather Alert

GIS System Launched for Farm Disaster Assistance

Michael Percha
Aug 15, 2020 @ 5:00pm
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has launched a Geographic Information System (GIS) to help farmers during times of disaster.

The GIS is a one stop portal of data, which allows MDARD to take different types of data sets and turn them into an easy to understand visual, like a map. The system can help farmers identify if their county falls within a declared disaster area. Using data from resources like Michigan State University Extension and the USDA, MDARD was able to use the software to develop a map with the resources available. The viewer will be constantly updated as new information and aid is identified.

For information regarding crop disaster resources, visit michigan.gov/CropDisaster.

