GIS System Launched for Farm Disaster Assistance
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has launched a Geographic Information System (GIS) to help farmers during times of disaster.
The GIS is a one stop portal of data, which allows MDARD to take different types of data sets and turn them into an easy to understand visual, like a map. The system can help farmers identify if their county falls within a declared disaster area. Using data from resources like Michigan State University Extension and the USDA, MDARD was able to use the software to develop a map with the resources available. The viewer will be constantly updated as new information and aid is identified.
For information regarding crop disaster resources, visit michigan.gov/CropDisaster.