French Toast Frenzy Fun!

French Toast Frenzy contestants: l-r Mary Walk of Saginaw “Cinnamon Cream French Toast,” Joan Gerhardt of Saginaw “The Ultimate Sweet and Savory French Toast,” Cheryl Williams of Bay City “Mummy’s Sweet Toast,” Linda Schmidt of Kawkawlin “Hawaiian French Toast,” Kamryn Chasnis of Saginaw “Creme Brûlée French Toast.”
Our “French Toast Frenzy” cook-off was a blast on Wednesday, Feb. 12! Thanks to our co-sponsors, The Maytag Store and Michigan Sugar! We’d also like to thank all of our contestants for entering, and congratulate the lucky winners:
First Place: Joan Gerhardt (Saginaw) “The Ultimate Sweet & Savory French Toast”
Second Place: Kamryn Chasnis (Saginaw) “Creme Brulee French Toast”
Third Place: Linda Schmidt (Kawkawlin) “Hawaiian French Toast”
Here are the winning recipes…
The Ultimate Sweet & Savory French Toast (Joan Gerhardt, 1st Place)
8 slices of bread 4 slices Havarti cheese
1 cup milk 4 slices Gouda cheese
8 eggs 8 slices thick cut bacon
1/2 cup brown sugar 6 eggs
pinch of salt bacon jam
1 Tbsp. melted butter powdered sugar, maple syrup
Mix together milk, 8 eggs, brown sugar, and pinch of salt. Cook bacon and scramble other 6 eggs (add some milk, salt & pepper), adding a few pieces of cold butter while cooking. Keep bacon and scrambled eggs warm. Dip bread slices in first egg mixture, making sure each is soaked all the way through. Heat griddle to 350, swipe with melted butter. Cook slices until golden brown, and flip. On half of slices, spread bacon jam on each cooked side, top with gouda and some scrambled eggs. On other slices, top with havarti and bacon. When cheese has melted, sandwich slices together to make 4 sandwiches. Sprinkle each with powdered sugar, garnish with fruit and serve with syrup on the side.
Creme Brulee French Toast (Kamryn Chasnis, 2nd Place)
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 loaf French bread, cut into 1″ slices
5 eggs
1 1/2 cups half & half
2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. orange extract or an orange liqueur
1/4 tsp. salt
cinnamon for sprinkling
In a small sauce pan, melt butter and brown sugar, stirring until smooth. Pour mixture into greased pan with sides and spread evenly over bottom. Arrange bread in a single layer. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, half & half, maple syrup, vanilla, orange extract and salt. Spoon mixture over each slice of bread, then sprinkle with cinnamon. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour, or up to overnight. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes, or until lightly golden. Flip all slices over and broil until the tops are golden.
Hawaiian French Toast (Linda Schmidt, 3rd Place)
French Toast:
3 eggs, separated
1/2 tsp. vanilla
2 tsp. grated orange zest
1/2 tsp rum flavored extract
1 Tbsp. water
1 Tbsp. honey
1 loaf Hawaiian sweet bread, thickly sliced
Fruit Sauce:
1 8 oz. can pineapple tidbits with juice
1 3 oz. can mandarin orange segments, drained and cut in half
3 Tbsp. honey
1 cup maple syrup
coconut and powdered sugar for garnish
In a shallow bowl, whisk together eggs yolks, egg white, vanilla, run extract, orange zest, water and 1 tbsp. honey. In a small sauce plan, combine pineapple, mandarin oranges, 3 tbsp. honey and maple syrup. Simmer over medium low heat for 3 minutes. Coat bread slices in egg mixture, set aside. Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium high heat. Fry bread slices until brown on both sides. Serve hot with warm fruit sauce. Garnish with coconut and sprinkle with powdered sugar.