Free Radon Test Kits for Saginaw County Residents

The Saginaw County Health Department is offering free radon test kits to county residents.
Radon, a colorless, odorless and radioactive gas, occurs naturally in rock and soil, traveling up through the ground. Outside, the gas dissipates into the atmosphere and does not pose a risk. However, the gas can also enter buildings through cracks and openings in the foundation floor or walls, accumulating within the structure. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in the U.S., responsible for about 21,000 deaths per year.
Testing is inexpensive and easy. Normally, radon test kits are $10, including postage to an out of state lab, plus other fees. However, Saginaw County residents can pick up the kits for free at the Health Department, located at 1600 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw.
For more information, call Environmental Health Services at (989) 758-3686 or visit the health department’s website. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has a toll-free number at 1-800-RADON GAS (1-800-723-6642). For information on your risk of developing lung cancer due to radon exposure, whether you are a smoker or non-smoker, visit the EPA’s website.