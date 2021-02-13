Free Fishing Weekend Saturday and Sunday
source: Alpha Media Image Library
It ‘s free fishing weekend in the state of Michigan.
Two days twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan’s premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for free. The 2021 Free Fishing Weekend dates for winter are February 13 and 14. All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.
The second free fishing weekend will be held June 12 and 13. For more information about the free fishing weekend, visit michigan.gov/dnr and click on the Things to Do tab.