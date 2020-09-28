Frankenmuth School Closed Due to COVID-19
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
A Frankenmuth elementary school has closed over concerns of the coronavirus.
District officials sent List Elementary families a letter saying several staff members were exposed to COVID-19. No students are known to have been exposed. The school will be closed starting Monday, September 28 and will resume as normal on October 1.
Grades K-4 students will continue online learning, plus Eagle Express and the List Elementary Preschool will remain open.
The school will be disinfected and deep cleaned.