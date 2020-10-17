Frankenmuth River Place Shops Host Scarecrow Fest
source: Frankenmuth River Place Shops
Frankenmuth River Place Shops is celebrating fall with two themed weekends and some changes to keep guests and team members safe.
Scarecrow Fest takes place from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18 and October 24 and 25 at
River Place Shops, 925 S. Main Street in Frankenmuth. Activities include pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, arts and crafts, barrel train rides and the ever-popular pumpkin catapult along with entertainment for each themed weekend.
Jessica Haynes, marketing and events director, noted there are some small differences with Scarecrow Fest this year. “We will have increased safety measures for the festival,” Haynes said. “Team members will complete morning health checks and wear protective equipment, including masks and gloves. We will also have hand sanitizer stations throughout the activity stations and enhanced our cleaning measures.”
The traditional trick-or-treating program for dogs and children each weekend is also evolving in 2020. Instead of individual River Place Shops stores handing out candy and treats, there will be treat bags handed out to those participating in a costume parade around the outdoor shopping complex.
“Each treat bag will have candy or a dog bone,” Haynes said. “For Kids Weekend, we will also include a flyer with special promotions and deals from our stores such as free arcade tokens and beignets from N’Orlin’s Café. This is a great way to support our businesses while also keeping the fun alive for kids during the Halloween season.”
October 17 and 18 is Dog Weekend. Free entertainment will include high-energy shows by the Rock N Roll K9s Performance Team, featuring tricks, relay racing, choreographed obedience routines and agility contests. Performances are at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Fest Platz near the Cass River Bar and Grill. On Sunday, Oct. 18, guests can enter their four-legged friends in the Pet Costume Contest at 5 p.m. in the Fest Platz. Registration for the contest opens at 11 a.m. at Hello Cats and Dogs, located at River Place Shops. Dogs and their people can then participate in a doggie costume parade with treat bags handed out along the route.
October 24 and 25 is Kids Weekend! Free family entertainment options include a DJ spinning Halloween-themed music, yard games, arts and crafts, along with a costume parade on Sunday, October 25 with treat bags handed out along the route. Treat bags are first come, first serve.
For a full schedule, visit the Frankenmuth River Place Shops Facebook page and click on the Events tab.