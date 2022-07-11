      Weather Alert

Four Dead in Roscommon County Murder-Suicide

Ann Williams
Jul 11, 2022 @ 4:57pm

Four people are dead in what The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating as a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to a home in Roscommon Towmship about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, after two people reported finding several bodies inside.

The four people have been identified as 35-year-old Tirany Lee Savage of Houghton Lake; her 13-year-old son, Dayton Cowdrey; her mother, 58-year-old Kim Ebright and 35-year-old Bo Eugene Savage of Houghton Lake. All four were dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A Michigan State Police Mobile Crime Scene Unit was brought in to help collect evidence at the scene. The sheriff’s office said it does not appear there were any other suspects involved and there was no danger to the public.

