Former Saginaw County Undersheriff Runs for Genesee County Sheriff

Former Saginaw County Undersheriff Phil Hart has announced he’s running for sheriff in Genesee County. Hart, who stepped down from the Saginaw County position in March, previously served as a Michigan State Police lieutenant and a commander at the Flint post.

Hart’s announcement said he’ll run “on his record of integrity and commitment to the people he serves.” He said he’ll “implement policies focused on key issues, such as operating the sheriff’s department in an ethical and transparent manner, engaging with members of the community, ensuring dangerous criminals stay off the streets and keeping guns out of the hands of children.”

Hart has set up a website for campaign donations at www.votehart.com