Former MSP Trooper Sentenced for Domestic Violence
On Monday, December 2, a Huron County judge handed down a sentence to a former state police trooper convicted of domestic violence and assault.
26-year-old Adam Mullin was convicted in October when a jury found him guilty of four counts of assault, domestic violence and other charges. Mullin was in a sexual relationship with a female trooper he worked with out of the Caro post while he was married to another woman. The trooper was admitted to a hospital in February after Mullin assaulted her and threatened to kill her.
Mullin was sentenced to serve three one-year terms and a 93 day term concurrently, plus three years probation. He isn’t to possess a firearm or have contact with the victim during that time.