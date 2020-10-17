Flint Police Looking for Endangered Boy
(source: Flint Police)
Police in Flint are looking for a toddler they believe is with his mother.
Two-year-old Kingston Fisher is 3′ tall, 35 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Flint about a week ago.
Police say the boy may be with 37-year-old Mary June Fisher who is possibly driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number E-G-U-3-9-3-1. She is 5’5″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, a tattoo on her neck and a tongue piercing. Fisher also goes by the names Mary Green, Cristina Jones and Rachel Zinn.
Anyone who see the woman is asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.