Flint Crash Kills Two, Injures Four

Two people were killed in a crash on Dort Highway in Flint Friday, December 10 after hitting a Consumers Energy truck. Four other people were injured.
Police say the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near Kent St. when a Dodge Charger, heading south, crashed into the south bound dump truck. 39-year-old Ricky Nelson and 28-year-old Harvey Wagner died at the scene. A 31-year-old woman suffered serious injuries while a young girl and young boy were critically injured. Another young boy was also taken to a hospital but is in good condition.
Police say speed and alcohol or drugs are likely factors in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.