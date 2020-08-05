Five Year Old Dies After Accidental Shooting
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Saginaw responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday, August 4 around 8:30 p.m.
The incident occurred in the Birch Park apartment complex on Birch Park Dr. Police found a five-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and began life saving efforts. He was taken to an ambulance where he died from the injury.
Police believe the shooting was an accident. They say the boy found an unsecured weapon and shot himself. The incident remains under investigation by the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police.