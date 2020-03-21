First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Saginaw County
Coronaviruses research, conceptual illustration. Vials of blood in a centrifuge being tested for coronavirus infection. (Alpha Media Image Library)
The Saginaw County Health Department announced Saturday that the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in a Saginaw County resident identified as a male in his sixties. The man is being treated at a local health care facility. The Saginaw County Health Department said it is investigating the case and working to identify close contacts.
Saginaw County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Delicia Pruitt said “Residents can assume there is a possibility the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community. If you feel well, you do not need to be tested. Testing will be determined based on risk assessment. Most people will recover at home without medical care. Isolating at home if you’re sick and contacting your health care provider by phone for guidance will help prevent additional spread and make the best possible use of critical health care resources.”
Meanwhile, figures released by state health officials Saturday put total cases of COVID-19 in Michigan at 787, with five deaths:
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Barry
|1
|
| Bay
|1
|
| Berrien
|2
|
| Calhoun
|1
|
| Charlevoix
|1
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|2
|
| Detroit City
|248
|3
| Eaton
|2
|
| Genesee
|7
|
| Ingham
|11
|
| Jackson
|1
|
| Kent
|21
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Livingston
|6
|
| Macomb
|101
|
| Midland
|3
|
| Monroe
|3
|
| Montcalm
|1
|
| Oakland
|229
|1
| Otsego
|1
|
| Ottawa
|2
|
| Saginaw
|1
|
| St. Clair
|7
|
| Tuscola
|1
|
| Washtenaw
|29
|
| Wayne
|101
|1
| Wexford
|1
|
| Out of State
|1
|
| Total
|787
|5
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|51%
| Female
|49%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|2%
| 20 to 29 years
|9%
| 30 to 39 years
|15%
| 40 to 49 years
|20%
| 50 to 59 years
|20%
| 60 to 69 years
|19%
| 70 to 79 years
|10%
| 80+ years
|6%